Suspect identified in Denver police officer’s shooting

DENVER (KDVR) — The person accused of shooting a Denver police officer on Tuesday has been identified.

Jamie Martin, 34, is being held on attempted first-degree murder in the shooting, according to the Denver Police Department. He is also under investigation on counts of illegally discharging a firearm and possessing a weapon by a previous offender.

According to records from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Martin has a record of arrests dating back to 2005.

Police said Tuesday that someone shot a plainclothes officer investigating a report of a possibly armed person trying to enter a home. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of South Knox Court and West Kentucky Avenue in the Westwood neighborhood.

The officer, who has not been identified, was shot in the back but is expected to make a full recovery.

“This is a phenomenal officer who cares about this community,” Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said. “He wants to get back out here and keep this particular neighborhood safe from gun violence.”

The FOX31 Data Desk pulled the crime statistics in the area of this shooting. In 2021, there have been six aggravated assaults, three robberies and one murder within a block of the intersection of West Kentucky Avenue and South Knox Court.

Since 2019, there have been 20 aggravated assaults, nine robberies and two murders.