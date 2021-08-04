Suspect identified in Commerce City homicide, police shooting

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The man accused of shooting at police officers as they investigated a homicide Tuesday evening has been identified as a 27-year-old from Commerce City.

Police suspect Andrew Reineke shot and killed a 65-year-old man then shot at the police officers who responded.

The police department said Wednesday that Reineke is expected to survive after six officers returned fire and caused him multiple gunshot wounds.

A bullet hit one officer in the sleeve, but no officers were hurt in the exchange.

All six officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave while the 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Team investigates the officers’ gunfire use.

The Adams County Coroner will identify the homicide victim, who was also a Commerce City resident.

Police say officers responded to the 7100 block of Grape Street around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, when someone reported shots fired. Police found the 65-year-old man dead.

As officers talked to a potential suspect in a nearby alley in the 6900 block of Fairfax Drive, they said Reineke opened fire on them.