BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A man has been charged for allegedly stealing a car with a toddler inside.

On Saturday, officers in Commerce City and Brighton successfully tracked down a carjacked vehicle that had a 1-year-old inside.

According to the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Raul Ortega, 51, is charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft after leaving a store and taking off in an unlocked car. According to police, the owner of the car quickly ran into the store while leaving their 10-year-old and 1-year-old in the running and unlocked car.

The 1-year-old was recovered from the carjacking unharmed, according to police.

Ortega is charged with:

Robbery

Second-degree kidnapping

Aggravated motor vehicle theft

Child abuse

Ortega’s next court appearance is on Aug. 9.