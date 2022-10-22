LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – After attempting to execute a traffic stop late Friday night, a sheriff’s deputy was led on a high-speed chase that ended in the shooting and hospitalization of the suspect involved.

At approximately 10:13 p.m. on Friday, a deputy with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office tried to execute a traffic stop on the 2800 block of Southeast Frontage Road in Johnstown.

Instead of pulling over and complying, the suspect allegedly fled at a high rate of speed, heading in the northbound direction on Frontage Road.

According to LCSO, as the fleeing suspect approached the roundabout at Highway 402, the pursuing deputy performed a PIT maneuver, otherwise known as a precision immobilization technique. As a result of this effort, the suspect drove the vehicle off the road before coming to a stop.

LCSO said that the male suspect then exited the car before approaching the deputy’s vehicle while allegedly holding a knife.

After telling the suspect to stop multiple times, the LCSO deputy fired their weapon and struck the suspect, who was later transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The deputy involved was not injured during this incident.

Now, the Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team, also known as CRIT, has been activated to assist with the Loveland Police Department-led investigation into this officer-involved shooting.

The identity of the suspect has not been released, but FOX31 will bring you that information once it has been made public.