LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A suspect shot by a police officer during an attempted traffic stop on Friday has died.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, at 10:13 p.m. Friday, deputies attempted to stop a 2005 Honda Pilot that was traveling northbound in the 2800 block of SE Frontage Road in Johnstown at a high rate of speed.

LCSO said that the car failed to stop and eluded deputies who then performed a precision immobilization technique, or a PIT maneuver, at a roundabout in the area.

Once the Honda Pilot came to a stop, the adult male driver exited the car, according to deputies.

LCSO deputies said the man failed to follow commands and approached deputies with a knife. One deputy fired their duty weapon and hit the suspect. LCSO said the deputies immediately provided first aid until the suspect was transported to a local hospital.

The suspect died as a result of the gunshot wound.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the man at a later date.

An adult woman was also in the Honda Pilot at the time of the shooting, but LCSO said she was unharmed.