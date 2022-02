CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — An Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt Monday night after a suspect allegedly hit them with a vehicle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, it happened in the area of East Cresthill Avenue and South St. Paul Way.

Deputies were responding around 7:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office.

FOX31 has a crew at the scene and will update this story once more information is available.