LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A suspect died after Larimer County deputies initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 25.

The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team was activated to investigate the incident that happened Saturday at around 9:15 p.m. at I-25 and Mountain Vista Drive.

According to authorities, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over the driver of a 2013 Ford Fusion with expired plates. The car traveled northbound on I-25 and pulled off at the Mountain Vista exit.

After a brief conversation, deputies determined that the man had given them a fake name and asked him to get out of the car.

According to deputies, the suspect got out of the car and ran towards the interstate. Deputies then deployed a Taser.

The man was hit by a passing car and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was injured during the incident, including deputies or people inside the passing car.

CIRT was notified and responded to the scene to take over the investigation. Fort Collins Police Services is the lead investigating agency.

Northbound I-25 was closed at Exit 269 at East Mulberry Street for this investigation but was reopened at around 7:45 a.m. Sunday.

The name of the suspect has not been released.