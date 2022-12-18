JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting suspect was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Saturday night.

Justin Herley, 50, was found in the 10400 block of W. 44th Avenue after police had been searching for him for several hours. He was most recently living in Wheat Ridge, Jeffco Sheriff’s Office said.

Herley is accused of shooting a woman multiple times Saturday morning in the area of 3600 South Sheridan, which is near Bear Creek Park. The woman was taken to the hospital and remains in stable condition, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Herley fled to a nearby field after the shooting and believe he and the woman were known to each other.

A perimeter was set up and a shelter-in-place was issued to nearby residents in the Bear Valley apartment complex for two hours before being lifted by Jeffco Sheriff’s deputies.

After the Sheriff’s Office located Herley Saturday night in Wheat Ridge, it said there was no threat to the public but did not report an arrest. Herley’s identity and cause of death were reported after the coroner’s office released the information.