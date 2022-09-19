ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The man accused of murdering Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff has been formally charged.

According to the Office of the First Judicial District Attorney, 31-year-old Sonny Almanza was formally charged in connection to the Sept.11 murder of Vakoff and attempted murder of Mercedes Lopez in Arvada.

Almanza was charged with the following 11 counts:

Murder in the first degree after deliberation/with the intent of a peace officer against Vakoff

Murder in the first degree after deliberation/with intent against Vakoff

Murder in the first degree, extreme indifference against Vakoff

Criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, after deliberation/with intent against Lopez

Criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, extreme indifference against Lopez

Assault in the second degree against Lopez

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Large-capacity magazine prohibited during crime

First-degree criminal trespass

Two counts of crime of violence

Almanza was arrested for the Sept. 11 disturbance that took place in the 6700 block of West 51st Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. Two officers arrived and worked to defuse an agitated crowd. Shots were fired, and Vakoff was hit, along with Lopez in the melee. Officers returned fire, shooting Almanza.

Vakoff was transported to Lutheran Hospital shortly after that and died from his injuries.

Almanza will appear before the Jefferson County Court for advisement of his charges on Sept. 20 at 8 a.m.