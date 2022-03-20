FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (KDVR) – Two teens were shot and taken to the hospital just after 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, a 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old female sustained non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Police were called to the 1300 block of West 84th Avenue on a report of shots fired at a party. Police believe there was some type of “disturbance” at the party before the shootings.

A suspect fled the scene and remains at large, according to authorities who have not provided a description.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Federal Heights Police Department at (303) 428-8833.