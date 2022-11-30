DENVER (KDVR) — A handcuffed suspect fired four shots from the backseat of an unmarked police car before another officer shot him, an arrest warrant said.

The 33-year-old suspect, Daniel Cheeseman, was arrested for investigation of possession of a deadly weapon by a previous offender, distribution of fentanyl and motor vehicle theft just before 11 p.m. on Monday night.

A firearm and suspected illegal drugs were confiscated from Cheeseman after he was taken into custody, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said. He was taken to the Denver jail by two officers in an unmarked police car.

Suspect had another concealed gun

While one of the officers was taking Cheeseman out of the car, who was handcuffed at the time according to Thomas, Cheeseman retrieved a 9 mm Smith and Wesson MP Shield and fired four shots at the officers, the document said.

One of the officers was struck in the neck by a bullet but has since been released from the hospital. The other officer suffered a laceration, the affidavit said, but was not seriously injured.

Both officers were able to get out of Cheeseman’s line of fire, but at least one of the bullets struck the marked patrol car next to the unmarked car.

Officers in adjacent vehicle take action

Two officers in the marked patrol vehicle next to the unmarked patrol car with an unrelated suspect in the backseat, immediately reacted when they heard the gunshots. One of the officers, a corporal, got out of the patrol car and moved to the passenger side of the unmarked vehicle where Cheeseman was inside.

The officer had his weapon drawn and fired into the unmarked patrol car, striking Cheeseman. The number of shots fired was not disclosed.

The officer moved to safety before other officers arrived and were able to get Cheeseman out of the car. He was unresponsive and the officers rendered aid to him before he was taken to Denver Medical Center in critical condition, where he remains as of Wednesday.

The affidavit said that Cheeseman was a convicted felon for a 2016 escape from pending felony charge in Jefferson County.