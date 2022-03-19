DENVER (KDVR) – A man was taken to the hospital and two male suspects were taken into custody after a shooting in downtown Denver Saturday night.

The shooting happened at Union Station in the bus terminal, according to Denver police.

Police said the man who was shot is in stable condition.

Denver police identified the suspect as Dominico Archuleta, 21. Archuleta was previously charged with assault menacing in December of 2021.

Police took Andrew Marquez,18, into custody as well but have since determined he is not facing any charges for the shooting and has been released.

Archuleta was arrested near 20th and Little Raven streets. According to Denver PD, he remains in custody for investigation of aggravated assault and attempted first-degree murder.