GLENDALE, Colo. (KDVR) — A man escaped police custody after he was taken to Rose Medical Center for a medical emergency, Glendale Police said.

Brandon Camacho-Levine, 31, was arrested on July 31 for stealing from vehicles in the City Set underground parking garage and the AMLI Apartment complex. While in custody, he became unresponsive and was taken to Rose Medical Center, police said.

At the hospital, he fought with staff and officers and managed to escape custody.

If you have information about Camacho-Levine’s whereabouts, Glendale Police ask you to call the tipline at 303-639-4328.