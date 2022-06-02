BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman was arrested after allegedly being involved in a deadly crash that led to a police pursuit Wednesday.

Amanda Garcia, 34, fled a fatal head-on collision in another vehicle near 68th Street and South Boulder Road around 11:30 a.m., Colorado State Patrol said.

She was being pursued by Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies and CSP into Boulder city limits when Boulder Police officers used tactics to attempt to stop the vehicle near the intersection of Arapahoe Road and 48th Street. Garcia avoided the stop sticks and struck another vehicle that did not injure the other driver.

Police said Garcia continued down Arapahoe Road, going through at least two red lights before turning into a grocery store parking lot at 28th Street and Arapahoe Road.

Garcia was stopped and officers were able to take her into custody without incident.

CSP Trooper Josh Lewin said there was another passenger in Garcia’s vehicle at the deadly crash scene but that person remained at the location.

Anyone with information about the incidents that occurred within the City of Boulder limits is asked to call the dispatch nonemergency number at 303-441-3333.