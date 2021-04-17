Suspect dead in Weld County officer-involved shooting

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A disturbance in a community near Fort Lupton ended in an officer-involved shooting and a 60-year-old suspect dead.

No officers were injured.

Multiple agencies responded to the Aristocrat Ranchettes subdivision just outside of Fort Lupton around 8:45 a.m.

A female called 911, saying a man with a gun wouldn’t leave her home and threatened to kill her.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the man outside of the house and ordered him to drop his weapon. After several minutes of interacting with the suspect, police say an officer-involved shooting occurred.

Authorities will not release further details about the shooting or which agency was specifically involved.

This is a developing story. More details will be reported as they are received.