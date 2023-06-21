DENVER (KDVR) — Stephen Long, 25, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after allegedly killing two brothers in a road rage incident on Interstate 25.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on June 13. The incident is still under investigation, and further information about what led up to the shooting has not been released.

However, according to Denver Police, it appeared the two brothers, 20-year-old Blake Lucas and 22-year-old Damon Lucas, were traveling in a vehicle together when they were involved in a road rage incident with Long on I-25.

Both vehicles stopped under West 6th Avenue and one of the brothers allegedly approached Long’s vehicle and was shot. Police said the other brother then got out and jumped on Long’s car, and Long drove off.

Long was arrested after a deputy in the area heard the gunshots and followed his vehicle until the car was stopped at 13th Avenue and Meade Street.

Long first appeared in court on June 14.