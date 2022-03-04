JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shot was fired following the attempted theft of a catalytic converter.

The sheriff’s office said it happened in the 8300 block of S. Allison St. before 7 a.m.

A man was trying to steal a catalytic converter when he was confronted, the sheriff’s office said. Then he pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the victim and missed. The victim was not injured.

The sheriff’s office said two suspects left the area in a silver 4-door Honda. Both are described as being white and 6 feet tall. One of the suspects has red hair and is wearing dark clothing.

If you have any information, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 303-271-0211.