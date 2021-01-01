Suspect breaks into random Westminster apartment during NYE party, police find separate shooting scene

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are investigating a shooting that left two people wounded early New Year’s Day.

Westminster police received a call around 4:30 a.m. of an active shooter with multiple shots fired at Hyland Hills Apartments near 93rd and Yates.

When police arrived, they say the suspect attempted to leave the scene.

The suspect was in a white Oldsmobile. The suspect ran from the vehicle and forced his way into a random apartment, according to police.

Dispatch called the people living in the random apartment and they said they did not know the man who forced his way into the apartment, according to WPD.

Police said officers forced their way into the apartment, fought with the suspect, and were able to take him into custody.

No officers were injured.

While in the hallway, police noticed several shell casings and four people carrying a man with multiple gunshot wounds from a different apartment, according to WPD.

That man was taken to the hospital with what police say are life threatening injuries. A second victim walked into a hospital with unknown injuries.

Officers then forced their way into the apartment where the victim was carried out and noticed several people inside, and said it looked like a New Year’s Eve party.

Police said the people at the party were all cooperative. It is unknown if there is a relationship between the victims, party and the suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.