Suspect barricaded in Aurora during serving of warrant (Photo credit: Aurora Police Department)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A suspect is barricaded and the Aurora Police Department has issued a shelter-in-place Wednesday afternoon.

Police said negotiators are on scene and have contacted the suspect.

The department tweeted photos of the scene at 14th and Idalia which shows yellow crime scene tape and several police vehicles.

The tweet said SWAT went to serve a warrant and the suspect is now barricaded.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is received.