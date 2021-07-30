Suspect at large in hit-and-run rollover crash at I-70 and Havana

DENVER (KDVR) — Police were searching Friday night for the person responsible for a two-vehicle hit-and-run rollover crash that sent two people to the hospital.
The Denver Police Department said the incident happened at eastbound Interstate 70 and Havana Street around 8 p.m.
The two people hurt suffered what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, police said. But they were still searching for the suspect vehicle.
Police closed the on ramps to and from I-70 at Havana while the investigation was underway.