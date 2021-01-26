Suspect at large after Aurora homicide

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police officers are looking for anyone with information about a shooting that resulted in a man’s death.

Around 9:34 p.m. Monday night, Aurora police officers responded to the 1300 block of Alton Street on a report of a man who had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with an apparent gunshot. The male was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators are looking to gain more information about any suspect(s) and what led up to the fatal shooting. At this time, the information is still being gathered and there is no additional information.

The identity of the deceased man will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office after he has been positively identified and his next-of-kin have been notified.

Anyone with information about this homicide is encouraged to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) where tips are anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.