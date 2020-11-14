Suspect at large following pursuit that ended in Superior

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — A suspect is at large following a pursuit that ended in Superior on Friday night, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said.

About 7:35 p.m. Friday, the Westminster Police Department notified the sheriff’s office that it was pursuing a vehicle that authorities believed was carjacked in Montrose County in western Colorado.

As BCSO deputies were arriving in the area, the vehicle drove into a dead end in the Bell Flatirons apartment complex in Superior. The driver then ran away, the sheriff’s office said.

“Deputies assisted the Westminster Police Department tracking the suspect with a police K-9. An Everbridge notification was sent to the surrounding residence alerting them of the police activity. The suspect was not located and it was later learned the vehicle was not car jacked and was actually stolen in October,” BSCO said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office says there is no information indicating the suspect is a threat to the public.

Authorities did not provide a description of the suspect.