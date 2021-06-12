Suspect at large after road-rage shooting on I-25

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police say a shooting that injured a man and shut down Interstate 25 at Colorado Boulevard on Friday night was a road rage incident, and they are still looking for the suspect.

At 11:20 p.m. Friday, the Denver Police Department said the interstate was shut down due to a shooting. The shooting stemmed from a road rage incident that started at eastbound 6th Avenue and North Sheridan Boulevard.

The man who was shot was transported to a local hospital, and his condition is stable.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 720-913-7867.

UPDATE: This was a road rage incident that started at EB 6th Ave / N Sheridan Blvd. The victims condition is stable . The suspect is still at large if anyone has information about this incident please contact 720-913-7867 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 12, 2021