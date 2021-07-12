Suspect at large after officer-involved shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Police in Aurora are now investigating an incident during which a suspect drove a car toward an officer and the officer shot at the suspect, who is now at large.

The officer was uninjured.

Around 12 a.m. Monday, Aurora police responded to the area of South Memphis Street and East Hampden Avenue in response to a 911 call discussing a domestic violence incident.

An adult female was at a 7-11 store located at 15296 E. Hampden Ave. Around 12:30 a.m., a white Ford Taurus came to the store parking lot. The Ford Taurus drove in the direction of an officer, and the officer made the decision to shoot. The driver of the Ford Taurus fled in the vehicle from the scene.

Police say they do not know if the suspect was injured during the shooting, or if the driver was the suspect in the domestic violence incident.

The Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) for the 18th Judicial District responded and will be investigating this officer involved shooting incident.

