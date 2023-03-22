JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Deputies are investigating an officer-involved shooting after a suspect allegedly rammed into patrol cars and got away.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, multiple deputies are in the area of West Bowles Avenue and South Chase Street in Columbine. The area is just south of Marston Lake.

FOX31’s Carly Cassady is on scene and learned the initial call came in about a suspicious vehicle in the area at around 6:40 a.m. A person was slumped over inside the car, and that is when officers went to investigate.

The suspect then woke up and allegedly began to drive toward deputies.

JCSO said a deputy who was on foot fired at the suspect’s tan Lincoln Navigator as the car drove directly toward the deputy. The suspect was not hit by the gunfire.

Police have located the suspect vehicle that was wanted in an officer-involved shooting. The suspect is still at large. (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect also allegedly rammed into other patrol cars several times before fleeing the scene.

According to Cassady, the deputies were not inside their cars when the suspect approached them, but were instead positioned outside.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Deputies said the suspect is still at large, he is described as a heavy-set white man with facial hair, dark clothing and pulling a rolling suitcast. The suspect was last seen on a house surveillance camera walking north on Ingalls Street in Denver.

JCSO said they located the Lincoln abandoned in the 6000 block of West Prentice Avenue in Denver.

Deputies are still searching the area for the suspect.

JCSO is asking everyone to avoid both areas as deputies continue to investigate and look for the man.

FOX31 has a crew on the way to learn more. This story will be updated as information becomes available.