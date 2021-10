DENVER (KDVR) – Officers in Denver are looking for a suspect after a shooting claimed the life of one person early Sunday morning.

Denver police alerted the public of the shooting around 1 a.m. It happened at East 40th Avenue and Chambers Road.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting at E 40th Ave and Chambers Rd. One victim has been located and has been pronounced deceased. No suspects in custody. Investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call @crimestoppersCO 720.913.STOP(7867). #Denver pic.twitter.com/c5kImku0b0 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 9, 2021