DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened near Gaylord Street last Thursday, according to a release from Denver Department of Public Safety.

At about 6:22 p.m. on Nov. 30, police responded to the 800 block of Gaylord Street on multiple reports of a shooting in the area.

Police found the victim, identified as 27-year-old Michael Milligan, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, and the case was upgraded to a homicide investigation.

The suspect, identified as Travis Jamahl Jackson, 38, was arrested Thursday afternoon. Police released the arrest affidavit, which revealed details about what happened that evening.

Witness set up a marijuana deal with a crack cocaine dealer

According to the affidavit, a 911 caller said that he and a friend were selling marijuana when his friend was shot.

Milligan was driving a dark gray Subaru Outback. Bystanders had removed him from the car and attempted to perform CPR, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at Denver Health Medical Center at 7:07 p.m.

Police interviewed a witness who said he had been purchasing crack cocaine from a dealer near Colfax Avenue and Ogden Street. The dealer asked the witness if he could “obtain several pounds of marijuana for him,” according to the affidavit.

The witness told the dealer that he had a friend, Milligan, who could purchase up to four pounds with a medical marijuana card, the affidavit said, so they set up a deal.

Marijuana sale turns deadly shooting

They arranged to meet at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 30. According to the affidavit, the witness said they drove in Milligan’s girlfriend’s silver Subaru and they met near 9th Avenue and Vine Street. He said the dealer pulled up in a silver Dodge Charger.

The dealer and an accomplice confronted Milligan and the witness, who were both still in the Subaru, after the marijuana was presented. According to the affidavit, the witness said he thought the dealer was about to grab the marijuana from the back seat, so he slammed the door and Milligan started to drive away.

According to the affidavit, the witness heard gunshots before Milligan was able to pull into the roadway, where Milligan said he was shot and crashed the vehicle about half of a block away in the 800 block of Gaylord Street.

That’s when the witness called 911, the affidavit said.

Investigators obtained video surveillance of the shooting from the 900 block of Vine Street, in which two gunshots can be heard and a single muzzle flash can be seen at about 6:22 p.m. The affidavit said video showed the suspect vehicle turning around and fleeing immediately after the shooting.

How did detectives find the suspect?

The day after the shooting, investigators went back to the scene and found a single 9mm fired cartridge case, according to the affidavit.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and tracked the suspect’s device as it traveled on Speer Boulevard and Colfax Avenue before coming to a stop in the 3700 block of 13th Avenue. According to the affidavit, data showed that the device was there for a while, and it had been before.

Investigators found the suspect used his phone to call a number belonging to an unknown female immediately after the shooting. The suspect number had regularly called her.

Previous police call records show that the unknown female, who resides with her mother in the 3700 block of 13th Avenue, associates with the suspect Travis Jackson, and had called for service on Nov. 26 at that same location. According to records, this was when Jackson allegedly got in a fight with her brother after he was found cooking crack cocaine in their kitchen.

In additional police records, according to the affidavit, Jackson was contacted and suspected of selling narcotics near Colfax Avenue and Ogden Street.

Investigators brought a photo lineup to the witness listed in the affidavit, who selected Jackson’s photograph as the suspect for the shooting and marijuana deal.

The affidavit and application for an arrest warrant were submitted on Dec. 5 and Jackson was arrested the afternoon of Dec. 7. He was being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office will make the final determination regarding charges, and DPS said the investigation was ongoing.