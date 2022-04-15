JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a series of Jefferson County arsons, including one that caused around $2 million in damage.

Ryan Lee Martin was booked on Friday, jail records show.

Ryan Lee Martin, 33, faces a number of charges in a series of arsons in Jefferson County. (Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

The fires were in the Applewood area along West Colfax Avenue and date back to July, according to West Metro Fire Rescue. One of the fires caused about $2 million in damage on Nov. 15 at an under-construction townhome complex at 20th Avenue and Youngfield Street.

Martin was booked on the following counts:

First-degree arson, two counts

Second-degree arson

Felony criminal mischief, two counts

Firing woods or prairie, three counts

West Metro said Martin is a person of interest in other similar cases that remain under investigation.