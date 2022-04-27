GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Greeley Police Department has arrested a suspect wanted for a homicide case that occurred back on March 27.

According to police, a Greeley officer was at a local hospital in regards to an unrelated call on Sunday, March 27, at 2:30 a.m. A car pulled in behind the officer at the emergency room and transported a gunshot victim.

The victim was a 31-year-old man who was immediately rushed into surgery with life-threatening injuries. Officers were able to locate the scene where the shooting had occurred in the 2300 block of 24th Street Road.

The victim was later identified as Eric Maxwell. Maxwell did succumb to his injuries on March 30.

Police investigated the homicide and identified the suspect as 26-year-old Anthony Roy Farias. Farias was arrested on a warrant issued by a district court judge for the first-degree murder of Maxwell.

Investigators are continuing to work on the case and information will be released as it becomes available. Anyone with information on the homicide who has not been interviewed by officers is asked to contact Det. Mike Prill at 970-350-9532.