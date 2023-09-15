DENVER (KDVR) — Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection to two homicides along the South Platte River Trail.

Tanner Fielder, 31, was arrested in Blackhawk on Thursday.

On Sept. 6 at 12:25 a.m., 31-year-old Lluvia Robles-Banuelos was found dead on the South Platte River Trail under Interstate 70. Three days later, 43-year-old Jeremy Hutcheson was found dead at 12:36 a.m. on the trail near the intersection of South Platte River Drive and West Florida Avenue.

Police said both victims had multiple gunshot wounds.

At the time, police believed the homicides were connected but did not know the location of the suspect.

According to the Denver Police Department, an officer was conducting a patrol near the South Platte Trail on Sept. 12 at around 10 p.m. when he heard shots being fired in the area of West 13th Avenue and North Zuni Street.

The officer went to the area where he heard the shots and saw a person leaving the area. DPD sent up a perimeter, but the suspect was never found.

However, DPD said detectives were able to gather evidence and connect the shots fired and two homicides to Fielder.

Fielder was taken into custody by Blackhawk and Denver Police.

Investigators are still working to determine the motives behind the deadly shootings. Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

Fielder is being held on two counts of investigation of first-degree murder.