CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — A man has been arrested in a deadly stabbing that occurred behind a business in Castle Rock.

On Sunday around 9:30 p.m., officers with the Castle Rock Police Department received a 911 call about a stabbing that occurred in a strip mall near the intersection of East Allen Street and Alexander Place. The strip mall is home to multiple businesses including Perry’s Pizza, Jimmy John’s and a Dollar Tree.

According to the department, officers arrived quickly to the scene and located the suspect involved in the stabbing. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Jason Menton, was taken into custody.

Police do not believe the victim and Menton knew each other. The motive for the stabbing is still under investigation.

The victim’s identity and charges for Menton will be released at a later date.