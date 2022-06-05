ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — After a shooting back in April killed a 19-year-old, officers have made an arrest in the homicide case.

On April 25, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a gunshot wound victim at the 700 block of Elbert Street at 4:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his back. He was inside his home at the time and was transported to a local hospital.

Once at the hospital, life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and the man was pronounced dead.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives conducted a thorough investigation to develop suspect information.

On June 3, the identity of the suspect was provided, and 18-year-old Bernard Antwone Ware of Denver was taken into custody.

Ware is charged with murder in the first degree.

He is being held at the Adams County Detention Facility pending his court proceedings.