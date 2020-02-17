Suspect arrested in connection to the death of beloved Colorado musician

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested Kevin Dean Eastman of Greeley in connection to the death of 53-year-old Stanley “Scott” Sessions.

Eastman was booked on allegations of first degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body and an outstanding warrant from the Denver Police Department, according to the sheriff’s office.

Eastman has been charged in the past with domestic violence, assault, weapons possession, harassment, and a DUI.

Deputies said Sessions’ body was dumped near the side of Old Flowers Road and Pingree Park Road, west of Fort Collins and discovered last week.

Sessions was a musician in the band, “The Movers and Shakers.”

One member of the band, Kyle Borthick said, ” “There’s no off switch with Scotty. He put everything he had to be on stage. Scott is one-of-a-kind. Truly one-of-a-kind person. They broke the mold with Scotty, a very positive dude and everybody loved him.”