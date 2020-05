DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says they have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that occurred in an alley located in the 1400 block of North Valentia and North Verbena Street on May 9.

A female victim died in the shooting.

The suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Cornelius Haney.

Police say Haney is being held on investigation of first degree murder and investigation of second degree murder, related to the same death.