DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department said they have arrested a suspect in connection to Sunday morning’s shooting at Park Avenue and Welton Street in Denver.

The victim remains hospitalized.

The suspect is Michael Avery. He was arrested on investigation of attempted first-degree murder.

Police say there was some type of altercation involving Avery and the victim, and Avery shot the victim during that altercation.

