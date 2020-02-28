Suspect arrested in connection to dog waste incident in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A 38-year-old suspect was arrested Thursday after firing his gun during an argument with a victim over picking up dog poop Tuesday night.

The suspect, Jonathan Emile Dismel, was taken into custody on Feb. 27 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Dismel was in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said the victim told deputies that he and the suspect were both walking dogs near South Parker Road and East Florida Avenue when an argument started over picking up dog poop. The victim said the suspect pulled out a gun and fired.

The victim was not injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dismal is being held without bond on suspicions of charges that include menacing, prohibited use of weapons, reckless endangerment and harassment.