Suspect arrested in Cherry Hills Village deadly crash

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Evan Michael Joslin, 28, turned himself into the Aurora Police Department on Sunday evening for his involvement in a crash that killed a 37-year-old woman on July 26.

According to police, Stacy L. Pepper died as a result of the crash that happened in the 4000 block of S. University Boulevard. Joslin fled on foot and was not caught. An arrest warrant was issued following the incident.

Pepper was a Colorado native and in town from San Francisco visiting family when the crash occurred, police said.

Joslin was booked on six charges:

Vehicular homicide-reckless driving

Failed to remain at scene of accident involving death

Drove vehicle when license revoked-refusal

Speeding (10-19 over prima facie limit)

Failed to notify police of accident

Displayed fictitious number plate

Joslin posted a $50,000 bond and his first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 27.