AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Aurora officers arrested a suspect who was involved in a shooting early Saturday morning.

Around 6 a.m., officers investigated a shooting in the 14300 block of East Tennessee Avenue.

Police said an adult male and a juvenile were shot and have non-life threatening injuries.

The Aurora Police Department has not released the name of the victims or the suspect.

