Suspect arrested in Aurora roadside memorial fire

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An arrest has been made in the roadside memorial fire case in which two suspects are accused of lighting fire to a roadside memorial located at RTD Nine Mile Station near I-225 and Peoria, Aurora Fire Rescue (AFR) investigators announced on Tuesday.

Rochelle Charest was arrested and charged on Saturday with reckless kindling and injury to property.

The memorial honors Dontae Chambers, who was killed in a car accident while crossing the street in 2020.

AFR says the memorial has also been damaged multiple times in the last two months and was the target of arson in September 2020.

Credit: Aurora Fire Rescue

Credit: Aurora Fire Rescue