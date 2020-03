ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Arvada police arrested a suspect, who had a knife and grabbed a female, moving her into a clothing store at 52nd Avenue and Vance Street Monday night.

Brian Webster, 37, was arrested Tuesday morning near the area of 5500 West 56th Avenue., and is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on several criminal counts that include

kidnapping, assault, and menacing.