Suspect arrested in Adams County following carjacking at Circle K

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — On Thursday at approximately 11:45 a.m., Adams County deputies responded to a report of a carjacking and attempted carjacking at the Circle K store at 3540 W. 92nd Ave.

When deputies arrived, they encountered the suspect, armed with a knife and replica of a large frame semi-automatic handgun, in a stolen minivan with a victim hanging out of the window of the vehicle.

The victim was eventually brought to safety.

The suspect barricaded themselves in the stolen vehicle, refusing to surrender to authorities.

The suspect then taunted officers, telling them to use lethal force, which continued on for several minutes.

The suspect finally exited the vehicle abruptly with both hands on the replica handgun tucked in the suspect’s rear waistband.

Deputies used less-lethal bean bag projectiles to subdue the suspect. At this time, deputies determined the handgun was an imitation pistol.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was an acquaintance of the owner of the minivan and was attempting to obtain transportation to another location.

The suspect then approached another victim, who was in a Volkswagen sedan, and attempted to steal his vehicle at knife point.

A struggle occurred, and the victim was cut with the knife.

The suspect then stole the minivan from the acquaintance/victim, who was attempting to stop the suspect when deputies arrived.

The victims were treated by Westminster Fire at the scene.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Sierra Santoya of Denver. Deputies have requested the following charges for Santoya:



• Aggravated robbery

• Assault in the second degree

• Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft (two counts)



The defendant is held pending further court proceedings.

