DENVER (KDVR) — A 27-year-old was arrested and accused of killing a 64-year-old man who was found dead in his home on Jan. 2.

Anissa Johnson was arrested on Jan. 5 and is being held on investigation of first-degree murder. The victim has not been identified.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police were called to an apartment in the 1200 block of Washington Street on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2 for a welfare check because people had not been able to get ahold of a man living there since about Christmas.

On Jan. 1, officers responded to the apartment complex but could not get inside. Officers were asked to conduct a check on Jan. 2. Before police conducted the second welfare check, a building maintenance employee and another person entered the apartment after noticing a bad smell. They found a man lying on the floor.

The two called 911 and police responded to the apartment. The man was pronounced dead shortly after. Investigators found signs of a struggle in the apartment, according to the affidavit.

It was determined in the autopsy that the man suffered from several stab wounds to his back, as well as a cut to his hand that was possibly defensive.

Two neighbors told investigators they heard a female yelling and doors slamming from the man’s apartment, though both were unsure exactly when the disturbance had been heard.

According to the affidavit, investigators looked at surveillance footage and saw the victim enter the complex with an unknown female around 9:41 p.m. on Dec. 23.

Just after midnight on Dec. 24, the female was seen leaving the building alone, carrying what appeared to be a knife, the affidavit said.

Investigators reviewed several databases and located a photo of Johnson, “who had a very strong resemblance to the unknown female,” according to the affidavit.

A woman, later identified as Johnson, was located and arrested on Jan. 5.