Suspect arrested, charged in Mother’s Day homicide

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver District Attorney Beth McCann says charges have been filed against 20-year-old Edward Sandoval, who is accused of shooting and killing 38-year-old Dennis Lozoya.

Authorities say an altercation occurred in the 5400 block of North Odessa Street Sunday evening.

Witnesses say Sandoval was seen with a rifle prior to the shooting. Additionally, they say they saw him fleeing after the incident occurred.

Sandoval turned himself in to Denver police on Monday. He was arrested and has now been charged with one count of murder in the first degree.