Suspect arrested after stealing South Adams County Fire vehicle

A suspect was arrested on April 4, 2021, in Commerce City after stealing a vehicle belonging to South Adams County Fire Department and leading authorities on a chase. (Credit: South Adams County Fire Department)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — A suspect was arrested Sunday in Commerce City after stealing a vehicle belonging to South Adams County Fire Department and leading authorities on a chase.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, patrol officers with the Commerce City Police Department were dispatched to a medical call at Mi Pueblo Market, where a 41-year-old man said he was having difficulty breathing.

South Adams County Fire Department and police personnel arrived and evaluated the man. While being evaluated, the man unexpectedly walked away and entered an unlocked South Adams County Fire Ford F-450 Command Vehicle and drove away heading east on East 64th Avenue toward Highway 2.

Police deployed stop sticks near the intersection of East 120th Avenue and Highway 2. The suspect abandoned the disabled vehicle and then attempted to pull a female from her car that was stopped at the intersection. Officers were able to prevent the male from taking the vehicle and he was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect, Jeremy Brandon Chavez, was arrested on charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft, attempted strong armed robbery and vehicular eluding.

No injuries were reported.

