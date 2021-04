Broomfield police arrested a suspect on April 7, 2021, after receiving a report of a man with a gun near Broomfield Heights Middle School. (Credit: SkyFOX)

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) – Broomfield police arrested a suspect Wednesday afternoon after receiving a report of a man with a gun near Broomfield Heights Middle School.

Police said several kids/teens identified the man, and when officers responded to the scene, they began to speak with him.

Broomfield police said there is no danger to the community at this time and no injuries were reported.

Charges are pending for the suspect.

