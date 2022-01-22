Suspect allegedly stabbed woman to death in domestic violence incident

DENVER (KDVR) — A 49-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge as the Denver Police Department is investigating a homicide around the Sloan’s Lake neighborhood.

The investigation began after a woman was found stabbed to death in the 5000 block of West Colfax Avenue late Friday night. Police said a suspect was in custody.

Saturday, DPD said Israel Casarez was arrested for investigation of first-degree murder and the incident was domestic violence-related.

The victim’s identity and cause of death have not yet been released.