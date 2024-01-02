DENVER (KDVR) — Aurora police are looking for information on an assault and possible kidnapping.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the incident happened on Dec. 29 at around 10:30 p.m. when officers were called to a report of an assault near Shawnee Street and East 42nd Avenue.

However, when officers arrived on the scene, everyone involved was gone, including the suspect’s vehicle.

Police spoke to witnesses who described the suspect as:

Black man

Bald

In his 30s

Heavy set

6 feet, 3 inches tall

Wearing a white shirt and gray sweatpants

Witnesses described the victim as:

Black woman

In her 30s

Has curly shoulder-length black hair

Wearing black dress

Aurora police said the suspect vehicle was a newer light gray Dodge Charger with an unknown red rental Colorado license plate.

Police released a photo of the actual vehicle and a stock photo for reference.

This photo shows a Dodge Charger that was allegedly driven by a suspect who assaulted a woman in Aurora. (Aurora Police Department) *NOT ACTUAL PHOTO* Aurora police provided a stock photo of a Dodge Charger that was allegedly driven by a suspect who assaulted a woman in Aurora. (Aurora Police Department)

The suspect was allegedly armed with a gun and violently assaulted the victim. Police said he forced her into the Dodge Charger before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information on the suspect, victim or the car is asked to call Aurora police immediately. Tipsters can also call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.