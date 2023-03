Police said a suspect was arrested and accused of murdering their spouse and adult child on March 26, 2023. (Credit: KDVR)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A suspect accused of murdering their spouse and adult child was arrested Saturday, according to the Englewood Police Department.

According to EPD, the incident was at a residence in the area of W. Floyd Avenue and S. Inca Street.

There was no threat to the community, and police asked for people to respect the family’s privacy.

The suspect’s name was not released. Family notification was still pending, and no further information was available.