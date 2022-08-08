SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) – The family of a woman who was found dead in a front yard in unincorporated El Paso County has identified her as Alexandra Rachelle Mittig.

Mittig was one of three people killed after sheriff’s deputies were called to the home on Ponderosa Drive where shots were being fired.

The neighborhood is in an area south of Colorado Springs called Security-Widefield.

Investigators said John Paz is being investigated for killing Mittig and El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery. Paz reportedly died of a self-inflicted wound.

Mittig’s mother Rosetta Kelley said, “He shot and killed my baby. She was a wonderful, wonderful girl who loved animals. She was in the home stretch of becoming a vet tech. She went to Colorado State’s Vet Program. She was a Marine and she was an officer in the Marine Corps.”

Court records show Paz and Mittig were married and had filed for a divorce.

“She was a very happy, happy child. She liked camping, hiking and of course animals of any kind. Reptiles you name it,” Mittg’s mother added.

What led up to Mittig’s death and the shooting is not clear.

Her official name has not been released by the medical examiner.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is now leading the investigation into the shooting.