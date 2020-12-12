Suspect accused of killing Centennial gas station clerk on Thanksgiving arrested

The suspect in a fatal shooting at a Centennial gas station on Nov. 26, 2020. Credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — The person suspected of killing a gas station clerk in Centennial last month is in custody, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday night.

The shooting occurred Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving Day) at 8263 S. Quebec St., which is at Quebec’s intersection with County Line Road.

Police had been looking for the suspect and asked the community for help in the search.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect was arrested Friday after investigators followed-up on a number of tips from the public and obtained a warrant.

The sheriff’s office said it is not releasing the suspect’s name or picture due to “identification purposes.”

Surveillance video shows the suspect entering the store and approaching the counter, the sheriff’s office said. In the video, the suspect and victim spoke for a short time before the suspect pointed a handgun at the victim. The victim then put cigarettes and money from the register into a shopping bag. When the victim gave the suspect the bag, the suspect shot the victim and left the store.

The victim died during surgery at a local hospital.